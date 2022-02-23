MWC 2022: How to Watch the Samsung Galaxy Book Reveal

Samsung

Just a few weeks after the last Samsung Unpacked event, where we got a first look at the Galaxy S22 phones and Tab S8 tablets, Samsung is holding another livestream for Mobile World Congress 2022. Samsung will reveal the new Galaxy Book laptops during the event, recent blog posts from the company suggest.

When is the Samsung Galaxy MWC 2022 event?

Samsung will kick off the virtual event on Sunday, Feb. 27, at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. UK).

How to watch

The event will be available for anyone to watch virtually on Samsung's YouTube channel.

What should we expect?

Following a blog post from Samsung Executive Vice President Hark-sang Kim, we're confident the company will introduce the next Galaxy Book laptop lineup at the event. Kim wrote that the new laptops will deliver seamless experiences across devices, hardware as thin and light as possible and bolstered security features.

A promotional image for the event shows minimalist illustrations of several devices: a laptop, a watch, a tablet and some phones. Coming on the heels of Samsung Unpacked earlier this month, we doubt we'll see much in the way of new phones or tablets at this event. But the image suggests that the event might feature a Galaxy Watch 5 and a new foldable phone. Or maybe it's just that the current ones will work with the new laptops. Regardless, it's a safe bet that we'll meet the new Galaxy Book laptops that day.

In the meantime, check out our reviews of the 2021 15-inch Galaxy Book and the Galaxy Book Pro 360.