Microsoft's Surface Laptop Studio Is $300 Off Today Only at Best Buy

Lori Grunin/CNET

Creatives and gamers alike -- do you need an advanced laptop for your digital pursuits? The fast, powerful Surface Laptop Studio might be the tool for the job. Whether you're looking to work, play or create, the versatility of a three-position display gives you more options in one machine than ever before.

In seconds, the 14-inch laptop display easily pulls forward to angle over the keyboard for easy streaming or gaming, then in seconds can lay over the keyboard for a nearly flat surface Studio, where you can draw, sketch, take notes and more with the Surface Slim Pen 2 (sold separately). This laptop even features built-in storage and charging for it under the keyboard. during this one-day sale.

Featuring Windows 11, the 14-inch PixelSense touchscreen display has a 2400x1600 screen resolution with a refresh rate up to 120Hz, producing advanced graphics and true-to-life color. It also features Dolby Vision and Dolby Vision IQ, which automatically adjusts to changing lighting conditions. It packs powerful sound in its Quad Omnisonic speakers with Dolby Atmos offering immersive, high-quality sound while you listen to music, stream movies, edit videos, game and more. The 1080p HD smart camera optimizes exposure and lighting automatically, too, and dual Studio Mics provide crisp sound so that you can get the most out of video calling.

With 512GB of storage on a solid state drive and 16GB of RAM, you'll have the space and speed you need to work on whatever projects come your way. The machine also comes equipped with two high-speed Thunderbolt 4 ports, offering you faster charging and data transferring, as well as the ability to connect to an external monitor and more. Plus, all-day battery life makes it easier to stay connected and unlock your creative potential. Get all the versatility and convenience needed for gaming, art, work and more before this deal passes.