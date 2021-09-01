Windows 11 release date Apple iPhone 13 satellite connectivity Elizabeth Holmes' Theranos trial New Apple Watch delay? Taliban viral video debunked No Time to Die trailer
Featured Mobile Computing Home Entertainment Services & Software

Microsoft's next big Surface event announced for September 22

The tech giant is rumored to be announcing new Surface laptops and potentially its next phone.

microsoft-surface-laptop-4-2021-023

Microsoft's Surface devices straddle the world of tablets and laptops.

 Sarah Tew/CNET

Microsoft's set its next big Surface hardware event for September 22, during which it's rumored to announce updates planned for its well regarded Surface tablets, Surface Book laptops and potentially even its Surface Duo phone. The event will be held entirely online, following a trend of product announcements happening remotely amid the coronavirus pandemic

The tech giant didn't leave much to the imagination with its event announcement, tweeting a profile image of what appears to be a thinner Surface tablet device than it's offered so far. The event will be held at 8 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. ET, with a livestream available on the company's website.

Microsoft's planned event is the first of what's expected to be a busy month filled with announcements from Apple, Amazon and Google ahead of the holiday shopping season. Microsoft's event in particular will also likely kick off a busy few weeks leading up to the company's Oct. 5 launch of Windows 11, its biggest software update for PCs in six years.