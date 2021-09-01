Microsoft's next big Surface event announced for September 22

Sarah Tew/CNET

Microsoft's set its next big Surface hardware event for September 22, during which it's rumored to announce updates planned for its well regarded Surface tablets, Surface Book laptops and potentially even its Surface Duo phone. The event will be held entirely online, following a trend of product announcements happening remotely amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The tech giant didn't leave much to the imagination with its event announcement, tweeting a profile image of what appears to be a thinner Surface tablet device than it's offered so far. The event will be held at 8 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. ET, with a livestream available on the company's website.

Microsoft's planned event is the first of what's expected to be a busy month filled with announcements from Apple, Amazon and Google ahead of the holiday shopping season. Microsoft's event in particular will also likely kick off a busy few weeks leading up to the company's Oct. 5 launch of Windows 11, its biggest software update for PCs in six years.