Microsoft Surface 2021: Release date, price and feature rumors for its Sept. 22 event

Sarah Tew/CNET

Next week, Microsoft's holding its annual Surface announcement event, but thus far only news for a few devices has leaked. Most of it's about the Surface Duo 2, the follow-up to last year's debut of the don't-call-it-a-phone foldable Surface Duo. This time, we get the sense that Microsoft may concede some marketing territory to the familiar in order to attract a bigger audience, since its biggest competitor is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 (and even that's struggling for sales beyond curious folks with deep pockets).

We also expect Surface Pro 8 and Surface Go 3, follow-ups to 2019's Surface Pro 7 and last year's Surface Go 2 two-in-one tablets. There could also be new models of the Surface Laptop and Surface Book. If the iMac-like Surface Studio desktop gets revealed, it'll be a surprise, based on what we currently know.

Microsoft will need some flagship devices to highlight new features ahead of when Windows 11 ships on Oct. 5, and it's possible that they'll break with tradition and incorporate a brand-new Intel Alder Lake CPU, which includes Thread Director, a technology that improves PC battery life and speed, and that only Windows 11 can take advantage of. So anything's possible.

Here's what we know thus far.

Will we see a Surface Duo 2? Will it be a big upgrade over the original? Likely yes, and big is relative. YouTube: Tech Rat Genuine-looking photos popping up of devices that are due for an upgrade are a pretty strong indicator that the announcement is imminent at an upcoming event. That's where we stand on the Duo 2; ostensibly leaked photos appeared in July, giving Microsoft plenty of lead time to prep the device for the October event. Potential changes include a rear camera bump with a trio of cameras -- 16MP ultrawide, 12MP telephoto and 12MP standard, plus a time-of-flight sensor for depth -- white or black color choices with a frosted glass exterior and the absence of a dedicated fingerprint reader, which Windows Central believes has been embedded into the power button. It also says the USB-C port has been moved. The site also believes that the new Duo will incorporate a Snapdragon 888 processor and dual 5.8-inch "high refresh rate" screens; that may be enough to perk up Scott Stein, who was disappointed at the rather low-end specs of the original Duo. But the most telling sign that we'll see a Surface Duo 2 is Microsoft's fire sale on the original model. In early August you could get it for as low as $400 from Woot, and even now you can get it half off the original price directly from Microsoft.

Will we get a Surface Laptop 4? A Surface Laptop Go 2? Possibly yes, and probably not. The Surface Laptop line was last refreshed in October 2019, making now an essential time to update unless Microsoft's given up on the line entirely, which is unlikely. The latest notable rumors surfaced around March based on dealer reports of both AMD and Intel options for it, but that the design would remain unchanged for the most part. Microsoft has a frustrating habit of equipping its newer models with last-gen silicon, though, and an unchanged chassis means it's not following the trend to 14- and 16-inch screens from the current 13 and 15. The Surface Laptop Go has gotten little to no update buzz, but then, it was launched in October of last year. At most it will probably get a processor bump, but Microsoft generally leaves it for a couple of years unless it's something cutting-edge, like the Duo. Since it's the budget model in the line and we're in the middle of a component shortage, it's even less likely to get an update for a while.

Now playing: Watch this: Microsoft Surface Duo 2: Images leaked online?

Will there be a Surface Pro 8? What about a Surface Go 3? Probably Sarah Tew/CNET An upgrade to the Surface Pro line is long overdue -- the design is pretty old at this point, with ugly big bezels -- and Windows Central claims that a new model is slated to go on sale on Oct. 5, the same day as Windows 11 ships. Rumored changes include a larger display and thinner bezels, to mimic the design of the Surface Pro X, support for USB-C/Thunderbolt (essentially for connecting to modern storage devices and displays), and 11th-gen Intel chips, like the Surface Pro Plus announced in January. The display is said to be bigger compared to the Surface Pro 7, likely closer to the 13-inch display size found on the Surface Pro X. Another possibility is support for a similar 120Hz dynamic screen refresh rate, similar to the recently announced iPhone 13 Pro (and which has been on the iPad Pro for a while). A refreshed but not redesigned version of the budget-priced Surface Go 2 is also quite likely, since Geekbench results surfaced for it with newer 10th-gen Intel Pentium and Core i3 processors. But it's a budget detachable, which means it likely won't be redesigned until something trickles down from a more-expensive sibling. Better performance is always welcome in that segment, though.

Will we see a Surface Book 4? Possibly under a new name. The Surface Book line was Microsoft's stab at a powerful two-in-one, which allowed it to incorporate discrete graphics into the base for better "docked" performance. But I always found it a really awkward design. The most intriguing rumor I've seen is that it will be redesigned with an articulating hinge that lets you pull the display down, a la the iPad Pro Magic Keyboard or the Asus Concept D Ezel models. It's also been floated that it will incorporate the latest Nvidia RTX 30-series GPU and Intel 11th- or 12th-gen processors; either would be great, but that's not how Microsoft rolls. It's more likely it could get last-gen CPUs. It's also been rumored that instead of Surface Book 4, the line might be rebranded as "Surface Laptop Pro," which actually makes a lot of sense.

Should we expect a new Surface Pro X? Maybe. The last time Microsoft's Qualcomm-powered Surface detachable got a refresh was a year ago. That makes it time for a bit of a design update. Windows on Arm-based devices still hasn't made the dent that Microsoft had hoped, and in order to put in a good show with Windows 11, it needs to incorporate the latest processor -- possibly the same Snapdragon 888 that's rumored for the Duo 2. Windows Central also heard that there may be a Wi-Fi-only model of it.