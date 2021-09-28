Microsoft begins Xbox Cloud Gaming testing on consoles

Dan Ackerman/CNET

Xbox Cloud Gaming is designed to let players have the Xbox experience whether they're on a smartphone, laptop or PC if they're subscribed to Xbox Game Pass. Microsoft began testing its cloud gaming service on consoles Tuesday, and once implemented, the service could help Xbox owners who are contending with limited storage for all the games available to them.

The Xbox Cloud Gaming beta is available to select members of the Xbox Insiders program, which gives console owners a chance to try out new features before they're officially released. In the beta, players will be able to jump right into certain games tagged with "cloud gaming" without having to download them first. This option can save on valuable storage space, as Xbox Game Pass already includes more than 100 games, with some requiring up to 100GB.

Because this is a beta, there are some issues, such as being unable to launch base games that are part of a bundle, in-game purchases not being supported, and certain games available only in English while playing in the cloud.

Microsoft didn't provide a date for when this Xbox Cloud Gaming on consoles will be made widely available. Some features can take weeks of testing, while others can take several months. Last week, Microsoft released its latest edition of the Edge browser for Xbox. That had been in testing since March.