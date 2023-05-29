Meta's Quest 3 Could Challenge Apple's New Headset, Report Says

Even though Meta's Quest 3 hasn't been announced yet, it's already making waves in the mixed reality headset space. That's according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who got a first look at the headset.

By the looks of it, the Quest 3, the latest headset model, could challenge Apple's new mixed reality headset that the iPhone maker will unveil in June and carve out its own portion of the AR/VR market, according to Bloomberg.

Meta is expected to unveil the headset in October, months after Apple unveils a headset model of its own. With a price within the same range as the Quest 2 at around $400, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has confirmed, the Quest 3 could be a cheaper competitor to Apple's headset, which, according to industry experts, is likely to cost $3,000.

"With headsets, Apple will immediately own the upscale market -- headsets that cost more than $2,000 -- but Meta will remain dominant in the cheaper segment," Gurman said.

Tech companies are investing in VR headsets, with plenty of models that have already arrived, from the PlayStation VR 2 to the Vive XR Elite. CNET's Scott Stein has written that amid all the VR/XR hype, the star of 2023 could be the Quest 3. Stein also recommended waiting it out to buy a headset, if you're in the market for one, until Meta releases its Quest 3 in fall.

Gurman highlighted the Quest 3's improved video pass-through capabilities in comparison with the Quest 2, its faster performance and large content library as a few reasons the product will come out on top of the headset rivalry. The headset doesn't seem to have eye or face tracking features, as speculated.