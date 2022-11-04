Meta VR Headset Specs Compared: Quest Pro vs. Quest 2

The Quest Pro, released in late October, is a mixed reality headset that brings a long list of hardware and feature upgrades over the existing Quest 2.

From face- and eye-tracking to color passthrough, this is the most powerful headset that Meta (formerly Facebook) has released to date. These enhancements don't come cheap. The Quest Pro costs $1,500, about triple the price of a Quest 2.

But the new VR headset is aimed toward a more niche market and is not a direct successor to the Quest 2. In fact, a more consumer-friendly Quest 3 is expected in 2023. My colleague Scott Stein has been reviewing the Quest Pro, and you can read his review in progress for his hands-on impressions.

Here, I'll outline some of the major spec differences between the two headsets and go into even greater detail in the accompanying video.

Difference between Quest 2 and Quest Pro

The Quest 2 is a virtual reality headset geared toward people who want to socialize, play video games or even work out in the metaverse. The device is a mobile gaming console that you can take anywhere and play untethered from a computer.

The Quest Pro is everything the Quest 2 is and more. Thanks to its clearer front cameras and color passthrough, it capitalizes on mixed reality experiences. This is where 3D visuals are overlaid onto your physical space. Mixed reality can be used for inviting other peoples' avatars into your living space or for working between multiple browsers and windows at your desk.

The audience, however, is very different. The Quest Pro is intended to push Meta's narrative of a professionally focused metaverse, rather than gaming, and will also appeal to developers looking to build apps and experiences for VR and AR.

The Quest Pro has a more comfortable fit

The Quest Pro headset is much more comfortable, thanks to its forehead cushion, and is less likely leave you with messy VR hair like the Quest 2. While the Pro is slightly heavier than the Quest 2, the weight is distributed well because of its curved cell battery on the back of the headset.

The lenses are more comfortable to peer into thanks to a couple of customizable features. Its manual continuous lenses can adjust the interpupillary distance (IPD), which is the distance between your pupils, from 55 millimeters to 75 millimeters. A dial on the front of the Pro adjusts the distance of the lens from your eyes. On Quest 2, you can only adjust the IPD to three positions and can't adjust lens distance at all.

The Quest Pro's display uses pancake lens technology and is 40% thinner than the Quest 2. The lenses are not just thinner, but they have more pixels for sharper and clearer visuals. The LCD display has 37% percent more pixels per inch and 75% more contrast, with richer and more vibrant colors than the Quest 2.

There are many more improvements on the internals, including an upgraded processor, larger field of view and internal cameras that add face tracking and eye tracking. I go more into detail on these features in the video above.

The Quest Pro Controllers harder to use

The new Quest Pro controllers are included with the Pro headset. But if you need to replace them, a pair costs $300 -- almost the price of a Quest 2. Each controller has three cameras to track movement and location so they don't need to be in line of sight of the headset in order to see them. There are improved haptics and new pinch sensor control near each thumb. Each controller can be used as a stylus.

To charge the Quest Pro controllers, you'll need to place them on the included dock, or use an included proprietary cable. You can only charge one controller at a time with the cable and need the additional compact charging dock sold by Meta for $70 if you want to charge both at the same time.

The Quest 2 controllers run on double A batteries, and from my experience, they last weeks to months depending on use.

The Quest Pro may not be for you

When it comes to hardware, it is clear that the Quest Pro is way ahead of the Quest 2.

While on paper, it's a great upgrade from the Quest 2, I think that gamers and casual users should hold off for the expected Quest 3 next year, especially since the Quest Pro's best features aren't designed to make VR gaming better.

There is still a lot of testing to be done with mixed reality on Quest Pro before we can definitely say this headset is better for productivity. Stay tuned for more coverage of the Quest Pro, and in the meantime check out our review in progress.