Meta Reportedly Plans to Release Four More VR Headsets by 2024

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, plans to release four more VR headsets between now and 2024, according to a report Monday from The Information, citing an internal company road map.

The first will be Meta's upcoming high-end VR headset, dubbed Project Cambria, which could reportedly be released around September. The headset is expected to cost around $799, according to The Information. However, a spokesperson for Meta said the price of Cambria will be "significantly" higher but didn't offer specific pricing.

Meta also reportedly plans to release a follow-up to Cambria, code named Funston, in 2024.

See Also: Best VR Headsets to Buy in 2022

In addition to the two high-end headsets, Meta is reportedly planning two new versions of its lower-cost Quest headsets, set for release in 2023 and 2024. The current Meta Quest 2, previously known as the Oculus Quest 2, starts at $299.

The company declined to comment on unannounced products.

Products like VR headsets are likely to be a key part Meta's push into metaverse, virtual worlds where people will be able to work, play and socialize. Meta is opening its first retail store later this month to show off its VR headsets and other devices, underscoring how serious the tech giant is getting about creating consumer hardware to take on rivals. A wave of new VR and mixed reality headsets are expected this year from Sony, Apple and possibly others.

In addition to the reported new VR headsets, Meta also reportedly plans to launch AR glasses by 2024, with more advanced designs to follow in 2026 and 2028.