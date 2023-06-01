Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you Accept
X
Apple's Mixed Reality HeadsetRemote Working in ParadiseBest Mineral SunscreensBest Solar CompaniesSmart Plugs on SaleMeal Subscription vs. TakeoutBest Satellite Internet ProvidersCurrent Mortgage Rates
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement

Meta Quest 2 Headset Price Dropping to $299 as Quest 3 Looms

Meta's existing VR headset is returning to its old price, with a promised surprise performance bump in a coming software update.

Scott_Stein.jpg
Scott_Stein.jpg
Scott Stein Editor at Large
I started with CNET reviewing laptops in 2009. Now I explore wearable tech, VR/AR, tablets, gaming and future/emerging trends in our changing world. Other obsessions include magic, immersive theater, puzzles, board games, cooking, improv and the New York Jets. My background includes an MFA in theater which I apply to thinking about immersive experiences of the future.
Expertise VR and AR, gaming, metaverse technologies, wearable tech, tablets Credentials
  • Nearly 20 years writing about tech, and over a decade reviewing wearable tech, VR, and AR products and apps
See full bio
Scott Stein
Oculus Quest 2 VR

The Quest 2 is back to $299, as the Quest 3 is around the corner.

 James Martin/CNET

The best current VR headset, the Quest 2, is getting a price drop down to $299 on June 4. But its replacement, the Quest 3, is arriving in the fall.

Meta announced the news this morning alongside details of the company's upcoming improved Quest 3 VR headset, which will start at $499 and have a smaller size, a faster processor, improved controllers, and added color cameras that can add better mixed reality experiences to VR games and apps.

The new $299 price is for the version with 128GB of storage, while the 256GB storage option is getting a price drop to $349.

All indications suggest the Quest 3 will be worth waiting for, but Meta also announced an interesting performance update coming to the Quest 2 and Quest Pro that will add up to a 26% CPU speed improvement and 19% GPU improvement to the Quest 2, and an 11% improvement to the Quest Pro. The Quest 2 already has a lot of great games and apps, all of which are expected to also run on the Quest 3.

It's surprising that Meta would find a way to unlock more performance out of the Quest 2 this late in its life cycle, but Meta has had Quest 2 updates in the past that have improved a number of hardware and software features.

More on virtual reality and VR gaming