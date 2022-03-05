Make Whatever You Want With This Discounted 3D Printer and Other Accessories

Woot/Screenshot by CNET

Forget the blue and red glasses -- if you want the real 3D experience, you need a quality, affordable 3D printer. The freedom of having your own 3D printer means you can get crafty and creative, building anything on a whim, from tools to cookie-cutters to miniature models of your exact RPG character and much more. Right now you can get everything you need to get started with discounts from Woot. . But hurry -- this deal ends tonight.

For just $225, you can snag the for yourself, which features an all-metal extruder and dual cooling fan duct. The printer even has a spring steel bed for better adhesion and easy removal of your prints. It comes equipped with a filament run-out sensor, as well as support for helping your print job resume right where it left off, just in case you make mistakes while you're learning. The responsive touchscreen dual UI makes setting up your prints hassle-free. You can also customize your setup with deals on an and various colors of filament. Check out everything available at the link above and craft your own custom creations today.

