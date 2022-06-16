Make the Switch To Windows 11 With Hundreds Off Refurb HP and Dell Laptops

Windows 11 is Microsoft's latest operating system, which it officially began rolling out last October, and while many recent Windows laptops should have no problem upgrading, some older models might not have the necessary hardware. And if your computer doesn't meet the minimum requirements to run the new OS, then you're definitely due for an upgrade. Right now at Woot, you can save big on refurbished HP and Dell laptops that come with Windows 11 right out of the box. These deals are available from now until June 20.

All the laptops you see at this sale are refurbished. According to Woot, that means that, while they may exhibit signs of wear and tear, they have all been repaired, tested and ensured to be in full working condition. If you can live with some dings and scrapes, this is a great chance to snag an advanced Windows laptop at a bargain.

There are a few different models of both the Dell Latitude and HP EliteBook laptops you'll find discounted at this sale. The Dell Latitude features a full HD 14-inch anti-glare display, and starts at $550 for the . From there, you can upgrade to a , which also adds touchscreen capabilities, or grab the with 32GB of RAM and a touchscreen, though only 256GB of storage, for $800.

The HP EliteBook offers a pretty similar array of options. The EliteBook 840 G5 also features a 14-inch full HD display, and the of storage starts with a slightly higher $590 price tag. You can also upgrade to the with 512GB of storage and an upgraded processor for $720. You'll also find the on sale for $600. It features a slightly smaller 13.3-inch display and 256GB of storage, but a powerful 32GB of RAM and an intel i7 processor. It's a great pick if you want something that's equal parts portable and powerful.