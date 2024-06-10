MacOS 15 Sequoia Announced: See the New Features Heading to your Mac This Fall

The next version of MacOS has a new name and features. At WWDC 2024 on Monday, Apple previewed MacOS 15 that will arrive this fall. The new OS will be called MacOS 15 Sequoia and will receive a jolt of on-device AI from Apple Intelligence -- along with a new ability to control your iPhone right from your Mac.

The first new feature that Apple showed for MacOS 15 Sequoia during the keyboard was iPhone Mirroring. It's a Continuity feature that lets you see and interact with your iPhone on your Mac. Your iPhone's screen is mirrored on your Mac and you can use your Mac's touchpad and keyboard (but not the non-touch display, sniff) to open and use your iPhone apps. Perhaps iPhone Mirroring will speed the arrival of a touchscreen MacBook.

You can also drag and drop files between your Mac and mirrored iPhone. During iPhone Mirroring, your iPhone stays locked so nobody can use it while you are mirroring it presumably from another room.

Apple/Screenshot by CNET

With MacOS 15, you will also be able to get iPhone notifications on your Mac that will appear alongside your Mac notifications, which should reduce the frequency with which you need to jump back and forth between your devices.

MacOS 15 Sequoia will also introduce automatic window tiling for easier multitasking, a new Passwords app and an updated Safari browser with a new Highlights page summary feature.

The public beta of MacOS 15 Sequoia will be released in July with the official release this fall.‌

