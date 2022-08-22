Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Review Best Wi-Fi Range Extenders Repurpose Food Scraps Download Apple Updates DuckDuckGo Beats Google Free COVID Test Kits Back Pain Exercises Best Anime Shows
Tech Computing

MacBook Pros With New Processors Will Head to Mass Production Soon, Analyst Predicts

More of Apple's laptops could get a speed boost with the new chip.

Oscar Gonzalez headshot
Oscar Gonzalez
The Apple MacBook Pro M2 13-inch laptop 2022
Dan Ackerman/CNET

The 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros with Apple's newest M2 processors will hit production by the end of its fiscal year, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo Monday. 

Apple revealed its M2 processor at WWDC back in June, saying the new chip would be an upgrade from the M1, which marked a new era for the company as it transitioned from Intel processors for its computers. So far, Apple has released its 13-inch MacBook and MacBook Air using the newest chip, but it didn't provide details on when its larger MacBook Pros with the M2 processor would start rolling out. 

Kuo tweeted that production will happen in Apple's fourth quarter of 2022, which typically ends in late September. 

The M2 processor is 18% faster than the M1 while not affecting battery life as well as a boost in memory of 24GB instead of 16GB. 

Apple's next event is rumored for Sept. 7, which may be when the company shows off the larger MacBook Pros. This would also be the event at which Apple is expected to unveil its upcoming iPhone 14

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.