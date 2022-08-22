MacBook Pros With New Processors Will Head to Mass Production Soon, Analyst Predicts

The 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros with Apple's newest M2 processors will hit production by the end of its fiscal year, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo Monday.

Apple revealed its M2 processor at WWDC back in June, saying the new chip would be an upgrade from the M1, which marked a new era for the company as it transitioned from Intel processors for its computers. So far, Apple has released its 13-inch MacBook and MacBook Air using the newest chip, but it didn't provide details on when its larger MacBook Pros with the M2 processor would start rolling out.

New 14" and 16" MacBook Pro with new processors will enter mass production in 4Q22. Given TSMC's guidance that the 3nm will contribute revenue starting in 1H23, processors of 14" and 16" MacBook Pro models may still adopt the 5nm advanced node. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) August 22, 2022

Kuo tweeted that production will happen in Apple's fourth quarter of 2022, which typically ends in late September.

The M2 processor is 18% faster than the M1 while not affecting battery life as well as a boost in memory of 24GB instead of 16GB.

Apple's next event is rumored for Sept. 7, which may be when the company shows off the larger MacBook Pros. This would also be the event at which Apple is expected to unveil its upcoming iPhone 14.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.