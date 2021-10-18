Apple event recap: Everything announced New AirPods for $179 New 16-inch MacBook Pro for $2,499 Disney delays Marvel movies Walmart Black Friday deals start Nov. 3 New Microsoft Office rollout
MacBook Pros with M1 Max chips, 32GB memory won't ship until December

This delay only affects the 16-inch models, not the 14-inch.

Expect to wait a while for the best MacBook Pros

 Apple

Apple revealed its latest MacBook Pros during the company's hardware event on Monday. It also showed off the new M1 Max chip powering these new laptops, which offers a lot of power for a fraction of the power of other processors. The new MacBook Pros start shipping in two weeks, but those wanting to get the top-of-line models, they'll have to wait until December. 

When ordering a new MacBook Pro on Apple's site, selecting a 16-inch laptop with the M1 Max with a 24- or 32-core GPU will push the delivery window from early November to early December. Choosing to go with a MacBook Pro with 64GB of RAM will move the date even further to Dec. 10 - Dec. 23. 

The delivery date for the MacBook Pro 16" with M1 Max chip and 64GB RAM

 Apple

Apple didn't immediately respond to questions about the delay and whether this is tied to the current global chip shortage

Now playing: Watch this: New MacBook Pro: MagSafe returns
4:44

Buying a decked-out MacBook Pro won't be cheap. Getting one with all the bells and whistles will cost more than $6,000. Even without all the upgrades, the new laptops have some big changes including the return of the MagSafe charger, the departure of the Touch Bar, a 1080p webcam and 120Hz display

