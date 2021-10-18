MacBook Pros with M1 Max chips, 32GB memory won't ship until December

Apple

Apple revealed its latest MacBook Pros during the company's hardware event on Monday. It also showed off the new M1 Max chip powering these new laptops, which offers a lot of power for a fraction of the power of other processors. The new MacBook Pros start shipping in two weeks, but those wanting to get the top-of-line models, they'll have to wait until December.

When ordering a new MacBook Pro on Apple's site, selecting a 16-inch laptop with the M1 Max with a 24- or 32-core GPU will push the delivery window from early November to early December. Choosing to go with a MacBook Pro with 64GB of RAM will move the date even further to Dec. 10 - Dec. 23.

Apple didn't immediately respond to questions about the delay and whether this is tied to the current global chip shortage.

Buying a decked-out MacBook Pro won't be cheap. Getting one with all the bells and whistles will cost more than $6,000. Even without all the upgrades, the new laptops have some big changes including the return of the MagSafe charger, the departure of the Touch Bar, a 1080p webcam and 120Hz display.