MacBook Air with upgraded Apple Silicon could arrive in 2022, report says

Stephen Shankland/CNET

The next version of Apple's MacBook Air with a new edition of the tech giant's in-house chip will arrive in the third quarter of 2022, according to a research note from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, reported on by 9to5 Mac on Sunday. Mass production of the new laptop is said to begin late in the second quarter or early third quarter of next year.

This time frame is slightly delayed from Kuo's earlier estimate. In August, the analyst said the next-gen MacBook Air would arrive in mid 2022. Apple unveiled new Mac computers powered by its M1 chip in 2020, including the MacBook Air.

Although an updated MacBook Pro is rumored to debut later this year, no new Macs made an appearance at Apple's recent September event. Instead, the company debuted its iPhone 13 lineup alongside the Apple Watch 7, iPad Mini 6 and updated entry-level iPad. The iPhone 13 lineup mirrors last year's iPhone 12 lineup with standard, Mini, Pro and Pro Max models. The updated iPhone runs on Apple's new operating system iOS 15.

Apple didn't immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.