Mac Studio Preorder: Here's Where You Can Order Apple's New Desktop With M1 Ultra

Many of us were expecting a refreshed Mac Mini during Apple's Peek Performance event, but instead the company introduced a whole new line of computers under the Mac Studio branding. It's designed to be an ultra-powerful computer in a small package, similar to the Mini but with some changes. The Mac Studio comes in two versions, one running Apple's M1 Max silicon and one running the newly introduced M1 Ultra silicon.

Whether you're a developer or content creator, having a fast and powerful computer is a must, which is why Apple says this machine can "deliver an unprecedented level of performance, an extensive array of connectivity, and completely new capabilities in an unbelievably compact design that sits within arm's reach on the desk."

Unlike most of the other products that Apple announced during the event, this is one of the only ones that you can preorder right now. Preorders for the Mac Studio start on March 8, with a full release taking place on Friday, March 18, along with the rest of the products that were announced.

Apple was serious when it spoke about power. You can configure the Mac Studio to come with up to 128GB of RAM, 8TB SSD and up to a 64-core GPU. Like with many other Apple desktops and laptops, you'll need to make your configuration choices while ordering. You can make changes to the System on a Chip (Processor), Memory, Storage and opt to include pre-installed software if you wish.

Right now, the only place to get the new Mac Studio is directly from Apple, so be sure to get your order in now before the shipping times start to slip.