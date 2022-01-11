Logitech's new Signature M650 mouse delivers more for less

David Carnoy/CNET

Logitech's and mice are excellent, but not everybody wants to pay $80 or so for a mouse. That's where Logitech's new wireless comes in. At $40, this is the company's new premium value model -- or value premium model, depending on how you look at things. It's shipping this month.

Available in two different sizes as well as a left-handed option, the Signature M650 has a more upscale look and feel than Logitech's budget mice, such as the $15 . It has such higher-end features as SmartWheel scrolling in an ergonomic design with a soft thumb area and rubber side grip.

While the MX Master 3 and MX Anywhere 3 have a rechargeable battery, the Signature M650 is powered by a single AA battery that powers the mouse for up to two years, according to Logitech. The battery compartment also stores the included Logi Bolt USB wireless receiver that works with MacOS, Windows, Linux and Chrome OS devices that have a free USB-A port. You can also connect to devices via Bluetooth (iOS, iPadOS and Android devices are supported via Bluetooth).

David Carnoy/CNET

Logitech says the Signature M650 and larger Signature M650 L also feature SilentTouch technology, which reduces click noise by 90% compared to the Logitech M185. It's also worth noting that a portion of the Signature M650's parts are made from recycled plastic. The percentage of recycled plastic depends on what color you get, with the graphite version incorporating 64% while the off-white and rose versions incorporate 24%.

I liked the M650 overall and think it's one of the better mice values out there, especially if we start to see some small discounts on it. While the MX Master 3 and MX Anywhere 3 are superior, they're certainly not twice as good. Simply put, this is a good option for those who want a more high-end feel than they'd get from an ultrabudget mouse.

Signature M650 and M650 L key features, per Logitech: