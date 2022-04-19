Logitech Lift: New Vertical Mouse Is Smaller and Yes, More Ergonomic

Enlarge Image David Carnoy/CNET

Logitech makes a lot of mice and they're all designed to be comfortable to use. But products in its , which now includes the new , are supposed to offer extra ergonomic advantages. In the case of the Lift, Logitech says its 57-degree vertical design "lifts your wrist into a more natural position" and "takes pressure off the wrist, while promoting a more natural forearm posture throughout the day." The Logitech Lift is available this month for $70 in a right-handed version with three color options -- off-white, rose and graphite -- as well as a left-handed version in the graphite color.

One of the key differences between this model and the company's first vertical mouse, the MX Vertical (released in 2018 for $100), is that the Lift is more compact and designed for people with small- to medium-size hands. Also, instead of using a rechargeable battery, it's powered by a single AA battery that can last up to two years. Not using a rechargeable battery has allowed Logitech to make the Lift more affordable than its predecessor.

I've been using the Lift for the last week and like how it feels in hand compared with the MX Vertical, which also has a 57-degree vertical design but is slightly too big for my hand. I've been using Logitech's mouse a lot with a mouse pad that has an integrated memory foam wrist support. With the Lift, it feels like you're getting the wrist support without the extra bump on the mouse pad.

Button placement has also improved. On the MX Vertical, some people found that the secondary buttons were a little hard to reach (and not so ergonomically placed). With the Lift, the button on the MX Vertical that's used for changing pointer speeds and DPI switching has been moved from the top of the mouse (on the crest) to just above the scroll wheel, a much better location for it.

The Lift is also very quiet. Like Logitech's latest MX Master and MX Anywhere mice, it has a magnetic SmartWheel that operates both smoothly and precisely. As you might expect, you can program the Lift's buttons using Logi Options software for Mac or Windows. And you can wirelessly connect the Lift to up to three devices, whether they're MacOS, Windows, Linux or ChromeOS PCs or iOS and Android devices. The connection is made via Bluetooth or the included Logi Bolt USB Receiver (alas, no adapter is included for USB-C devices).

When traveling, you store that Bolt USB receiver in the battery compartment, and it's worth noting that the door to the battery compartment adheres magnetically and is easy to get opened and closed. It's a nice design touch.

Logitech says that like the other products in its Ergo Series line, the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse was "carefully crafted with several rounds of user testing involving Logitech's Ergo Lab and with a stamp of approval from leading ergonomic institutions."

It's worth noting that -- while it's not new -- Logitech still has an ergonomic trackball in its lineup, too. In 2020, Logitech released the Ergo M575, a version of its wireless trackball that's a little smaller and little less swanky and cost half the price, and replaced the M570 wireless trackball. Unlike a mouse, the trackball remains stationary on your desktop, but it'll give your thumb quite a workout.

The vertical orientation of the Lift does take some getting used to and it's not for everybody, but its smaller size and other design tweaks should help it appeal to a wider audience. While it will take me a few more weeks of testing to get a better gauge of the Lift's ergonomic benefits and how well it works across multiple applications, my initial impression is that it's one of the best vertical mice I've used.

Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse's key features, per Logitech