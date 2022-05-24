Logitech Gaming and Streaming Accessories Are Up to 52% Off at Amazon

Let's face it, gaming can be an expensive hobby. But gamers looking to upgrade or expand their gaming setups needn't spend a fortune if they shop smart and wait for good bargains. Amazon has gaming and streaming accessories by Logitech marked down by up to 52% during today's one-day sale. There are some solid deals on items like gaming mice, headsets, mousepads, webcams and more. These offers will expire tonight (May 24).
If you're looking for budget-friendly options to improve your gaming experience, consider investing in new gear from Logitech, a well-regarded brand that features heavily in our lists of the best wireless mice and best gaming keyboards. We've highlighted a few of our favorite deals from the sale below, but be sure to check out the entire assortment of discounted Logitech gaming and streaming tech at Amazon.
- G840 XL cloth gaming mouse pad: $24 (save $26)
- G305 K/DA Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse: $30 (save $20)
- G333 gaming earphones: $35 (save $15)
- G502 K/DA gaming mouse: $40 (save $40)
- G335 wired gaming headset: $45 (save $25)
- G435 Lightspeed wireless gaming headset: $50 (save $30)
- G535 Lightspeed wireless gaming headset: $80 (save $50)
- G Pro wireless gaming mouse: $90 (save $40)
- G303 wireless gaming mouse: $100 (save $30)
- StreamCam Premium full HD webcam: $120 (save $50)
- G Pro X Superlight wireless gaming mouse: $140 (save $20)
- G Pro X wireless Lightspeed gaming headset: $160 (save $40)
- G920 Driving Force gaming racing wheel with pedals: $230 (save $70)
- G29 Driving Force gaming racing wheel with pedals: $230 (save $170)
