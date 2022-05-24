Computing

Logitech Gaming and Streaming Accessories Are Up to 52% Off at Amazon

Need a solid gaming mouse, headset or webcam? Gaming gear of all sorts is available starting at $24 -- today only.
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.
Let's face it, gaming can be an expensive hobby. But gamers looking to upgrade or expand their gaming setups needn't spend a fortune if they shop smart and wait for good bargains. Amazon has gaming and streaming accessories by Logitech marked down by up to 52% during today's one-day sale. There are some solid deals on items like gaming mice, headsets, mousepads, webcams and more. These offers will expire tonight (May 24). 

If you're looking for budget-friendly options to improve your gaming experience, consider investing in new gear from Logitech, a well-regarded brand that features heavily in our lists of the best wireless mice and best gaming keyboards. We've highlighted a few of our favorite deals from the sale below, but be sure to check out the entire assortment of discounted Logitech gaming and streaming tech at Amazon.

