LG's first-ever UltraGear gaming laptop pairs 11th-gen Intel with RTX 3080 GPU, 300Hz display

LG is finally venturing away from its slim and ultralight laptop lineup with its first gaming laptop, the LG UltraGear 17G90Q. Not too far away, though: Like its Gram laptops, LG went high-end right out of the gate with this 17.3-inch gaming laptop and kept the laptop thin and relatively lightweight for its size at just under 6 pounds (2.6 kilograms).

LG didn't announce pricing but the 17G90Q is expected to be available in the US and South Korea in the first quarter of 2022. The laptop will run on an 11th-gen Intel Core Tiger Lake H-series processor with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Max-Q graphics, dual-channel memory up to 32GB and a dual-SSD array with up to 1TB of storage. And as you might expect, LG used a high-quality display: A 17.3-inch 1,920x1,080-pixel wide-screen panel with a 1ms response time, 300Hz refresh rate and 99% sRGB color gamut.

The port assortment isn't lacking, either, with a ThunderBolt 4 USB-C port, a Type-C and two Type-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, combo headset jack, HDMI out, Gigabit Ethernet and a microSD card slot. Other features include a full-HD webcam and IR cam for facial recognition, a fingerprint reader in the power button, a per-key RGB LED-backlit keyboard and Wi-Fi 6E from Killer Wireless. An UltraGear Studio app will be available for customizing your gaming experience, too.

While LG seems to have all the right pieces in place for its first gaming laptop, the price might keep buyers away. It's certainly one of the knocks we have against its UltraGear Gaming Speaker GP9. Likewise, LG's Gram laptops, though excellent, tend to be expensive compared to the competition and gaming laptops are already pricey from established brands like Alienware, Omen and Razer. But, this is definitely a gaming laptop we'll be keeping an eye out for next year.