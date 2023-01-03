LG Reveals Gram Style Laptop With a Hidden Touchpad, OLED Display

LG is still flying a bit under the radar when it comes to its Gram laptop line, but year after year it continues to impress with its lightweight designs, reliable performance and long battery life. The line continues to grow, too, and at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, LG announced two all-new models: the Gram Ultraslim and Gram Style.

The Gram Ultraslim 15Z90RT is only 11 millimeters thick -- the thinnest Gram ever -- when closed and weighs a scant 998 grams (2.2 pounds). Despite its size and weight, though, LG squeezed in a new Intel 13th-gen Core processor, up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to a 1TB solid-state drive. It has a 15.6-inch 1080p OLED display, too.

The 14- and 16-inch Gram Style laptops (14Z90RS and 16Z90RS ) also have OLED displays but are 16:10 instead of the Ultraslim's 16:9 aspect ratio. The slightly taller display gives you a little more space to work. The 16-inch display has a 3,200x2,000-pixel resolution, while the 14-inch has 2,880x1,800 pixels. The internal components are the same as those offered in the Ultraslim, but they have larger batteries that should help accommodate the power needs of the higher-res OLED screens.

As you might expect given the name, the Style adds some design flair you won't find on standard Gram laptops. They have glass-topped bodies that make the chassis color shine and shift dynamically, LG said in its announcement. The laptops also have a hidden haptic touchpad with LED backlighting that turns on when you touch it.

LG will also update its 14- and 16-inch Gram two-in-ones and its 14-, 15-, 16- and 17-inch Gram laptops this year with 13th-gen Intel Core processors. The 16- and 17-inch Gram laptops will be the first to feature variable-refresh-rate displays for smoother-looking graphics and will also be configured with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU -- good for basic gaming and content creation.

More details on the new models are available on LG's site. However, LG did not announce availability or pricing for any of the new or updated models.