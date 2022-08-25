LG Introduces 240Hz Curved OLED UltraGear Monitor, Monitor with AI Tracking

Does a 45-inch, 3,440x1,440-pixel OLED gaming monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate and 800R curvature sound familiar? If it does, that's because LG's announcement of the new flagship UltraGear 45GR95QE was preceded earlier Thursday by Corsair's launch of its Xeneon Flex, a very similar-sounding LG panel that adds the ability to bend from flat to curved.

Though OLED desktop monitors are still rare, this isn't LG's first: The 48-inch UltraGear 48GQ900-B, which shipped earlier this month, has that distinction. But this one seems less a small TV than the bigger model and with its 21:9 aspect ratio and curved design, more desktop-intended.

It's not clear if it supports more than basic HDR, but among other things it does have two HDMI 2.1 ports with support for console VRR.

LG also launched a quirky-sounding 32-inch UltraFine Display Ergo AI (32UQ890). It uses a camera to analyze your posture, adjusting the height and tilt of the monitor to keep you from "remaining in a single position for too long or from falling into poor posture over time." There are three modes depending upon your patterns: AI Motion, Continuous Motion and Periodic Motion.

Unless it also deals out electric shocks, I'm skeptical.

LG didn't provide any pricing or availability info on either of these, yet.