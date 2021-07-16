Steam Deck Johnson & Johnson recalls sunscreens Nintendo Switch OLED preorder Perseid meteor shower 2021 LG's rollable OLED TV is $100K Child tax credit payment
Legend of Zelda Switch controllers celebrate Skyward Sword HD release

The $80 Skyward Sword Switch controllers are available for sale at the same time as the remastered 2011 game.

Nintendo

Legend of Zelda fans waiting on the Breath of the Wild sequel can console themselves with a set of new Skyward Sword Switch controllers. 

The blue and purple controllers, which retail for the same $80 as the regular versions, are designed to accompany the HD remaster of 2011's Skyward Sword which is released today. 

The right Joy-Con of this special edition set features the Master Sword, while the left incorporates a Hylian Shield motif.

The original Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is one of the largest selling games on the Nintendo Switch console, and the sequel is due to hit in 2022. Meanwhile, Nintendo announced an OLED version of the Switch which arrives on October 8 and will sell for $350.

