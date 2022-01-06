Latest iPad Air deal brings it back to Black Friday pricing with 10% off

Since Apple almost never drops the prices on its products directly, it's always a score whenever you can find one at a discount. Right now, you can grab a 64GB model of the fourth-generation iPad Air, Apple's versatile lightweight tablet, for $60 off. It's not the all-time lowest price, but it is the biggest drop we've seen since well before Black Friday. The deal only applies to the silver color variant.

Released in 2020, this fourth generation is the latest iPad Air model on the market right now. It has a stunning 10.9-inch liquid retina display and up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge. It is equipped with Apple's A14 bionic chip, with four GPU and six CPU cores for up to 40% faster performance versus the previous generation. With a 12-megapixel rear camera, it's capable of capturing and editing 4K video, a useful upgrade for creatives. It also has a USB-C input, instead of the usual Apple Lightning charger port, for increased versatility.