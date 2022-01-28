Laptop deal: Score the Surface Laptop 4 for less than $1,000 during this one-day deal

Microsoft

In the market for a computer? If you need all the basics along with decent storage and portability, the Surface Laptop 4 is a solid contender. Whether you're using your laptop for school, work or at home, the ultra-thin design makes it easy to carry around and stay connected. It also features a 15-inch PixelSense touchscreen built for Windows Ink so you can use split screen for multitasking and write notes directly on your computer. at Best Buy. But hurry, because this deal ends tonight.

The Surface 4 is great for streaming movies and jumping on video calls, as well. It features HD video and Studio Mics to make sure you come through perfectly clear. Plus, the speakers support Dolby Atmos audio, allowing a cinematic experience right from your lap (or desk). The AMD Ryzen processor delivers more speed, making the Surface 4 up to 70% faster than previous models. Other upgrades have also given it a better battery life, so you don't have to worry about charging it wherever the day takes you.

