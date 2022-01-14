Laptop clearance sale: Save up to 40% at Best Buy, Dell and HP

With most of us now well versed in the whole working remotely thing, many people are starting to realize that their family laptop from 2015 just isn't cutting it anymore. That's why PC sales are having their best year in a decade and the trend doesn't seem to be slowing down. PC-makers and retailers are taking advantage of the noise to clear out last year's inventory to make room for the next-generation models announced at CES. That means there are big savings in store if you're looking to upgrade this new year.

We've picked out a few models from the sale to suit a wide range of needs, but be sure to check out the full sales at , and to find your perfect laptop.

Read more: Best laptop for 2022: Here are 15 laptops we recommend

Best Buy Many schools started 2022 with hybrid or remote learning due to the omicron surge, so a good laptop that can balance battery life and price -- and has a good webcam -- is crucial for any student to succeed. This HP Stream 11.6-inch laptop covers those basics while coming in at just under 2.4 pounds. With an Intel Celeron CPU, 4GB of memory and 64GB solid-state storage (expandable via microSD), this portable computer has both USB-A and USB-C ports with an HDMI output too. Shop the Best Buy Outlet Sale this week and you can find this laptop for as low as $204 -- grab it open-box and see your savings go even higher, with some stores carrying it for $153. It also has a similar Chromebook for slightly more at $221 if your student is not a fan of Windows. Be sure to check out the sale going on until Jan. 16 for even more deals on open-box and clearance models.

Drew Evans/CNET If your new year goal is to pursue the life of a digital nomad while we're all figuring out this return-to-office thing, you're gonna need a little bit more power to run those spreadsheets and Zoom presentations. This 14-inch EliteBook from HP has all the horsepower you need to kill it in the virtual conference room while researching your next remote work destination The Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of memory and 256GB solid-state drive are packed into an ultrathin frame with 11 hours of battery life. The original price listed from HP might be a little inflated but a quick price search shows other retailers are offering this for hundreds more. Get it now for under $850. Check out HP's Back to Business Sale.