Juice up your laptop and two other gadgets with this $30 charger (save 46%)

Aukey

If you want to buy an Apple-branded replacement charger for your MacBook, it'll run you anywhere between and and charge only one product in your bag at a time. That's exactly what makes the Aukey PA-B6S so enticing: Despite being 20% smaller than the Apple offerings, the Aukey has a total of three USB ports (two USB-C, one USB-A). And for a limited time, you can get the PA-B6S for just $30 (with free shipping) with code MIX3. That's a savings of 46% from the $56 list price.

The PA-B6S can deliver up to 90 watts of power when a single device is connected to the main USB-C output. Plug in up to two more gadgets -- say, a wireless headphone and a phone -- and the charger balances out to 60 and 12 watts, respectively. Still, that means you can get away with traveling with just a single svelte power brick, even if you occasionally need to trade off a device now and then.

As we've noted with other recent Aukey deals we've highlighted, it needs to be said that the company has been booted from Amazon because it was one of several vendors reported to have solicited positive user reviews for gift cards. But -- while we haven't tested this particular model -- we'd expect it to perform just as well as previous chargers in Aukey's Omnia line that we've used in the past, including a single-port model that was going for $30 just a few months ago.