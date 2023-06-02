X
Join CNET's WWDC 2023 Watch Party: Live Reactions to Apple's New Reveals

Is Apple's mixed-reality headset about to become real? Watch live with us on Monday.

Apple's WWDC 2023 event starts Monday, and CNET will be hosting a live watch party covering all the big announcements during the kickoff to the developers conference. CNET's Bridget Carey and Abrar Al-Heeti will co-host the watch party on CNET's YouTube channel, which will kick off an hour before Apple's conference begins, at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET.

The watch party will provide analysis and commentary on the reveals that we're expecting, as well as checking in with CNET's on-the-ground reporting team. Then following the keynote, they will run through Apple's biggest announcements for the iPhone, Mac and maybe even the long-rumored Apple mixed-reality headset

Want to be part of the show? You can send in your reader questions and reactions using the live YouTube chat, which will then be taken during our preshow and postshow programs.

Watch this: Apple's WWDC 2023: Clues to a Changing iPhone