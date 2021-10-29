It only costs $80 to get a 3D printer today

Monoprice

3D printing is a lot of fun, but finding the right printer is complicated. Today, Monoprice has made that choice easier by dropping the price of its starter resin printer by more than 50%. You can get everything you need to enter the world of 3D printing for less than $100. And you can have it on your doorstep in about a week.

The Monoprice MP Mini Resin 3D Printer is a small, high-resolution printer designed to create whatever your imagination comes up with. Resin printers work by curing a thick liquid in a tray with the help of an LCD screen, which is a tad different from the standard 3D printers most people have seen.

These printers are a bit more challenging to use, and you need to be careful with the liquid resin around exposed skin. However, the end result is a collection of beautiful prints with none of the ridges and lines you see with other printers.

With this price tag, you can spend lots of time learning without emptying your wallet.