iPhone SE 3, Mac Pro and everything else we didn't see at Apple's October event

Screenshot/CNET

Apple showed off a wide collection of new products at its October "Unleashed" event. The company took the wraps off its updated MacBook Pro laptops powered by new M1 Pro and M1 Max Apple silicon chips. The new laptops come in 14-inch and 16-inch options and sport HDMI, SD card and MagSafe ports, but no Touch Bar. Apple also unveiled the AirPods 3, new HomePod Mini colors and a $5 voice-only plan for Apple Music. We also got a release date for MacOS Monterey, which we can expect to be generally released on Oct. 25.

Besides the most recent October event, Apple has hosted three other events in 2021. In April, Apple unveiled new iPad upgrades, colorful iMacs, AirTags trackers, a purple iPhone 12 and more. (Here's everything Apple announced in the spring.) Two months later, the company held the annual WWDC developers event, where we saw a first look at iOS 15, MacOS Monterey, WatchOS 8 and iPadOS 15. Then in September, Apple unwrapped its Apple Watch 7, iPad Mini 6, updated entry-level iPad and iPhone 13 lineup with standard, Mini, Pro and Pro Max models. (Here's how the iPhone 13 versions compare.)

But what didn't Apple announce? Here's a list of products we've been waiting for, including (admittedly) some that are more rumor-mill wishcasting than imminent or expected releases. Still, while we didn't think all of them would make their debut at Apple's recent launch, we could see some for a future Apple event.

Enlarge Image Apple

Midrange Apple display

Apple will sell you its 32-inch 6K Pro Display XDR for a boatload of money (it starts at just under $5,000, and that's without it's nearly $1,000 stand). But owners of Mac Minis (and, the Thunderbolt-equipped iPad Pro) are still waiting for something that's a little more affordable.

Mac Pro M1

We waited years to get Apple's revamped high-end desktop computer, the . Now it looks like we'll need to wait even longer for an upgraded version of that computer powered by Apple's Intel alternatives.

Faster Mini Mac

Last year, Apple unveiled its Mac Mini with the M1 chip. But now that the tech giant has taken the wraps off its M1 Pro and M1 Max processors, when will we see a faster Mac Mini? Bloomberg's Mark Gurman previously speculated in August that a new, more powerful Mac Mini could be coming in the "next several months."

Now playing: Watch this: What we think of the new colorful 24-inch iMac

iPhone SE 3



Apple showed off its revamped iPhone SE in the spring of 2020, but this year the petite iPhone was a no-show. According to a research note from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone SE 3 will likely make its debut in the first half of 2022. Other rumors suggest the new budget-friendly iPhone could sport a LCD display, 5G support, a retro design and Face ID.

Apple AR or VR headset

OK, no one seriously expected this long-rumored product to be unveiled at the latest event. But this is the sort of thing -- like the Apple silicon chips last year -- that Apple could conceivably outline months ahead of its release in order to line up developer support. Add an Apple AR or VR headset to the rumor mill for now, but: Don't hold your breath for it either.

Apple Glasses

Another long rumored device is the Apple Glasses. We may still have some time until the smart glasses make an appearance as Gurman speculates we'll see them in 2023, at the earliest.

Apple Car

Although we have yet to see the Apple Car, rumors from earlier this year say the project is still alive and well. But the Apple Car, also known as Project Titan, is not forecast to make its debut until 2024, according to a December Reuters report.

Now playing: Watch this: Apple's 2021 iPad Pro is an M1 machine: Let's talk about...

Apple Echo Show competitor

After Apple discontinued its HomePod, rumor was that the company had been at work on an Amazon Echo Show competitor that would fuse an entry-level iPad with a speaker. Details remain vague, and it's unclear when such a product might be released. But given that the new iPad Pro includes an ultrawide camera and the Center Stage feature, which can dynamically pan and zoom in on multiple people speaking in a shot, Apple could pull something together without needing the articulating arm on the Echo Show 10.

Apple soundbar with built-in Apple TV

Another rumored product that makes a lot of sense for Apple to create is a soundbar for your TV that has an Apple TV "box" integrated into it. Roku already offers several soundbars with its smart TV apps built in, and Apple could easily ring the register on larger and more sonically capable models. In addition to amping up the sound from your TV, this sort of TV speaker combo could potentially allow you to stream audio to a set of AirPods Pro or AirPods Max and use Apple's spatial audio virtual-surround feature without disturbing others in your household.