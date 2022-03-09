Everything Apple Announced Apple's New Spring Color Bands and Cases Apple's iPhone SE is $429 iOS 15.4 Arrives Next Week Russian Internet Takes a Hit Google Doodle Marks International Women's Day
iPad Air 2022 vs. iPad Pro 2021: Apple's 11-Inch Tablets Compared

Apple's higher-end iPads all have M1 chips, 5G and a zooming front-facing Center Stage camera. But the iPad Pro still has some features the Air lacks.

Apple has a whole new iPad Air in its iPad lineup, announced at the company's latest March event alongside a new iPhone SE and a new pro-focused Mac. But, every other iPad remains the same. The iPad Air, last updated in the fall of 2020, gains some useful overdue features: an M1 processor just like last year's iPad Pro, optional 5G cellular, and an automatically zooming front-facing Center Stage camera for video chats.

Do you get the Air or the 11-inch iPad Pro? The two iPads are more similar than ever, but there are advantages to the Pro model. Apple upcharges $200 for the entry-level iPad Pro over the iPad Air, but adds more storage, better cameras, a slightly better display, Face ID (instead of Touch ID), lidar depth sensing, faster USB/Thunderbolt 4 data transfer, extra speakers, more storage and RAM on higher-end configurations and mmWave 5G support (if you care). 

iPad Air M1 announcement

Apple's latest iPad Air gains an M1 chip and 5G, but still has one rear camera.

 screenshot/Apple

Those differences could still add up to a reason to pick the Pro. But right now, I'd recommend going with the Air and its specs (which on paper are a lot better than the entry-level iPad), or waiting for a possible iPad Pro refresh later this year.

You can compare the key spec differences below. The iPad Air goes on sale this Friday, available March 18.

The newest iPad Air has the same starting price ($599) and starting storage (64GB) as it did a year and a half ago, but adds an M1 processor similar to the iPad Pro from 2021. It looks fast, and it's sure to be welcome power upgrade from the 2020 model, but it leaves off a bunch of little perks that the iPad Pro has.

The smaller version of Apple's two 2021 iPad Pro models has an M1 chip and optional 5G, and adds a smoother refresh-rate ProMotion display, more speakers, faster Thunderbolt data throughput via the USB-C port, lidar, more storage tiers and extra front and rear camera features. The 11-inch version doesn't have Mini LED like the 12-inch model, so the display lacks that extra bit of pop (but is still very very good). A year later, you're better off waiting for the next version if you can.

iPad Air 2022 vs 11-inch iPad Pro: specs


 iPad Air (2022) iPad Pro 11-inch (2021)
Display size, resolution 10.9-inch Liquid Retina, 500 nits, 2,360x1,640 11-inch Liquid Retina, 600 nits, 2,388x1,668, 120Hz ProMotion
Processor M1 M1
Storage 64GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB
RAM 8GB 8GB / 16GB
Face ID No Yes
Touch ID Yes (side button) No
Rear camera 12MP wide camera 12MP wide camera, 10MP ultra-wide camera, lidar depth sensing
Front camera 12MP, ultra-wide, Center Stage 12MP, ultra-wide, Center Stage, TrueDepth camera with portrait mode
Speakers Two Four
USB-C Yes Yes (Thunderbolt 4)
Cellular option 5G (Sub 6) 5G (Sub 6, mmWave)
Price (USD) $599 / $749 $799 and up