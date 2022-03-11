iPad Air 2022 Preorders: Where to Buy Apple's Newest M1-Powered iPad

Deal Savings Price



The iPad Air 4 was released back in October 2020, and while it's not super old people have been anxiously awaiting an update to be made available. With the change in design language, it has been viewed as a cheaper alternative to the iPad Pro line, but with Apple bringing the M1 power to the new iPad Pro devices, it's left a bigger gap than usual between these two iPads. The fourth-gen iPad Air uses Apple's A14 chip, which was new in 2020 but is now several generations behind.

Last year, Apple updated both the entry-level iPad and iPad Mini with new chips, though these did not get the same M1 upgrade the Pro devices did. Now, Apple is replacing the iPad Air 4 with the all-new iPad Air 2022, which has been upgraded to use the M1 chip.

If you're looking to replace your current iPad or are finally ready to give one a shot, you're going to want to check out all the best iPad Air 2022 deals below.

When will the iPad Air 2022 be available?

Apple announced the iPad Air 2022 during its March 8 event. Preorders for Apple's newest iPad will start on Friday, March 11 and become available to all on Friday, March 18.

How much will the iPad Air 2022 cost?

Pricing for the iPad Air 2022 starts at $599 for the base model which includes 64GB of storage. If you need more storage, you'll be able to upgrade to one with 256GB for $100 more.

What colors does the iPad Air 2022 come in?

The previous-gen iPad Air came in some fun colors, and luckily Apple has continued that. This time around, Apple will offer Space Grey, Starlight, Purple, Pink and a new Blue for the all-new iPad Air 2022.

Best iPad Air 2022 preorder deals

Apple will be the best source to preorder the new iPad Air from, especially if you're set on a specific color. If you have an older model iPad, you can do a trade in from Apple's site towards the new one. Apple is offering up to $680 in trade-in credit