Intel's $100B Ohio 'megafab' will be world's largest chip plant, CEO expects

Stephen Shankland/CNET

Intel has selected a 1,000-acre site in New Albany, Ohio, to be its third major US chipmaking location, with construction beginning this year and operations starting in 2025, Time reported Thursday. Intel has committed to spend $20 billion on two chip fabrication facilities, or fabs, but ultimately could build up to eight and expand to 2,000 acres in a plan the company earlier has said would cost about $100 billion.

The announcement, to be detailed Friday in a broader announcement with Ohio officials, is a centerpiece of Intel's effort to reclaim its chip technology lead and to rejuvenate American manufacturing. Along with the new site on the outskirts of Columbus, Ohio, Intel also plans to build a second $100 billion "megafab" in Europe.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) in Taiwan and Samsung in South Korea surged ahead when Intel's previously steady chip miniaturization progress faltered more than a half decade ago. Many top chip designers, including Qualcomm, AMD, Tesla and Apple, rely on TSMC to make their products. Intel, under the leadership of an engineer again with the return of Pat Gelsinger as chief executive, is trying to catch up to TSMC and Samsung by 2024 and surpass them in 2025.

The Ohio megafab will be a centerpiece of the effort. Intel for years concentrated manufacturing in Arizona and Oregon already, but the new site will be a third major hub, with at least 3,000 employees in a state that's been hit hard by the US's waning influence in manufacturing. The US share of chipmaking business has dropped from 37% in 1990 to 12% today, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association, a trade group, but Gelsinger wants to bring that back to 30%.

"Our expectation is that this becomes the largest silicon manufacturing location on the planet," Gelsinger told Time. Intel on Friday called it the largest private sector investment ever made in the state and that the chipmaker will spend a further $100 million on educational partnerships.

Intel could get a boost from federal legislation called the CHIPS Act that would grant chipmakers $52 billion in subsidies. Congress has yet to allocate the necessary funding, but if it did, it would cut about $3 billion off the price tag of a $10 billion fab, making the US competitive with government incentives in South Korea and Taiwan, Intel has said.

Gelsinger's plan to reclaim Intel leadership is ambitious but expensive. It's tough to stay at the cutting edge of chipmaking, as evidenced by decisions in recent years by IBM and GlobalFoundries to bow out of the race to stay at the front of the pack. Chipmaking rewards high volume, where large-scale operations can justify the costs of developing advancements and building fabs.

Engineers like Intel's restored tech focus, but the company has plenty of convincing to do. Sanford Bernstein analyst Stacy Ragson has a negative rating on the stock as Intel tries to steer a new course "to atone for 10 years of sin." In a January report, he complained of Intel's "ballooning" capital expenditures, declining profit margins, likely future losses in market share and "an aggressive roadmap fraught with risk, with outlandish growth targets."

Fabs are enormously expensive. The newest machines to inscribe electronic circuitry onto silicon wafers at the smallest scales are expected to sell for $340 million each on average, according to its maker, ASML. Intel is the first buyer of a next-generation machine, but learning how to use it effectively, an area where Intel lags Samsung and TSMC, will take time. TSMC plans to spend $40 billion to $44 billion on new fabs in 2022 alone.

Chipmaking isn't just a lucrative business for the company doing the manufacturing. It also means money for a constellation of other companies that supply fabs and that package their products into electronics.

With processors crucial to everything from washing machines and cars to military aircraft and schools, CHIPS Act proponents want to keep the US from being reliant on overseas companies for semiconductor manufacturing. A global chip shortage, triggered by the covid-19 pandemic, has revealed how many industries are crippled when they can't ensure supply. Part of Gelsinger's recovery plan for Intel is to build chips for others, not just itself.