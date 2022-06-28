Back in March, Insta360 introduced its One RS action cam. It has a modular design that allows you to swap out the actual camera lenses, giving you greater freedom to experiment when shooting. The new One RS 1-inch 360 Edition builds out the line with a fourth option for creating immersive content. With help from its engineering partner Leica, the dual-lens camera module uses two 1-inch image sensors for better image quality, especially in low-light conditions.

Larger sensors allow the camera to capture more light, producing photos and video with less noise and greater detail and dynamic range. As far as handheld 360 cameras go, this could have the best video quality available -- and it still fits in a pocket. It can capture video at up to 5,888x2,944-pixel resolution and 30 frames per second. Or you can get 6,144x3,072-pixel resolution at 25 or 24fps with a maximum bit rate of 120Mbps. Much of the other shooting features are the same as Insta360's other cameras.

The increased sensor size will no doubt make this a better option for shooting outside at night or for some amazing sunrise or sunset motion time-lapses. It should also work nicely for anyone who wants to capture better details indoors without a lot of distracting image noise, which could make it useful for showing off real estate or other virtual tours. Insta360 also has a new mounting bracket for Rode Wireless Go mics, which is designed to disappear when recording 360 videos. The company's invisible selfie stick will work with this camera, too.

The 1-inch 360 Lens connects to the existing One R and RS cores. But because the 1-inch sensors make it much larger than the new module can't be connected to the horizontal battery pack included with the One R/RS camera cores. Instead, it uses a unique vertical battery and vertical mounting bracket.

The Insta360 One RS 1-inch 360 Edition includes the 1-inch 360 camera module, RS core, battery and mounting bracket is available now for $800 (£810, AU$1,299). However, Insta360 also has an upgrade bundle for One R and RS owners that comes with just the lens, battery and bracket for $650 (£660, AU$1,099).

Where Insta360 continues to separate itself from other companies that have made a 360 camera, past or present, is with its mobile apps and desktop software. They really lower the editing hurdles so much that you can create a completed, instantly shareable clip or photo in no time at all.

Even if you don't care about creating immersive 360 videos, this camera has more value for shooting traditional videos. The dual-lens design captures everything around the camera. Using the app, you can choose an opening shot and then set keyframes throughout the clip wherever and whenever you want to change the focus of the video. When it's played back, the video will smoothly pan around the shot to each keyframe. You can export in 9:16, 16:9, 1:1 and 2.35:1 aspect ratios.

Still, my favorite part of using Insta360's One cameras is the Shot Lab tutorials. They show you how to get the most from the cameras and, while the effects might not be ones you use all the time, they can definitely kick-start your creativity.