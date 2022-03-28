Take a Second Screen Everywhere With $170 Off This Innocn Portable Monitor

Innocn

Once you switch to a dual-monitor setup, a single monitor will never cut it again. But you can't exactly lug around a full-size computer monitor everywhere you go. That's where this handy Innocn portable OLED monitor comes in. It's compact enough that you can take it with you on the go, and today you can pick it up for a lot less in this Amazon flash sale. Now through 5:50 p.m. PDT (8:50 p.m. ET) tonight, you can snag this handy portable monitor for just $250, $170 off the usual price.

It's automatically discounted $80 already, and you can save an extra $90 by activating the instant coupon on the product page. There's a limited quantity of these monitor available, and a large number have already been claimed. Ie'd recommend acting fast if you're hoping to grab one at this price.

At just 1.6 pounds and 0.27 inches thick, this Innocn portable monitor has the dimensions of a slim laptop, and could easily fit in your backpack or laptop bag to take it wherever you're going. The screen is a stunning full HD 15.6-inch OLED display with 400-nits brightness and 1,920x1,080p resolution for rich vivid colors, making it an excellent choice for photo editing. The plug-and-play set-up makes it simple to use, with ports for both USB-C and mini HDMI, making it compatible with most laptops, tablets, phones or gaming consoles. Whether you want to use it around the house, in your office or while you're on the go, this ultra-lightweight monitor is sure to transform how you work.

