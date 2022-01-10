Increase your productivity from anywhere with $78 off this 15-inch portable USB-C monitor

Having a second monitor can help increase your productivity, but we don't always have space to keep a second monitor set up all the time. Whether you're looking to add a small monitor to your home workspace or want something you can travel around with, you're going to want to check out this portable USB-C monitor. When you use the code N2F2022NC and clip the on-page coupon, you can , a discount of $78.

It offers a 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution, has a USB-C and mini HDMI port, and works with your laptop, desktop, phone and even gaming console. There are built-in speakers which can be controlled using the output device or the physical buttons on the monitor itself. It uses the USB-C port to gain power, so you can power it directly from your laptop or you can use the mini HDMI for video and then a USB-C cable to the wall to power it.

The monitor has a built-in smart protective case which doubles as a stand while it's in use.