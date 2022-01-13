Improve your video call quality with 39% off Razer's popular Kiyo webcam

Razer

Whether you're streaming content on the go or making video calls in the remote-work era, this Razer Kiyo webcam has everything you need for high-quality audio and video recording. Keep your work or gaming space clear by using this convenient all-in-one device. It boasts 1080p 30fps HD video (up to 720p 60fps) and a built-in 5600K daylight-balanced multi-step ring light to bring professional level streaming anywhere. Normally retailing for $100, you can .

A rotating bezel allows quick changes in brightness without the need for software adjustments, which keeps subjects lit and in focus without additional lighting equipment, saving you space and money. It's compact and foldable, making it easy to carry with you. Plus, it connects through USB 2.0 with nearly any equipment directly or through a docking station, allowing easy livestreaming without sacrificing quality. Equipped with full camera controls, this webcam features extended customization, presets and saved profiles and it's compatible with platforms like OBS and XSplit, so you'll have everything you need to stream like a pro.