HyperX Pulsefire Haste review: A wired gaming mouse that feels wireless

Josh Goldman/CNET

HyperX's Pulsefire Haste gaming mouse weighs only 59 grams (2.1 ounces), making it one of the lightest available. Unless you're already using an ultralight gaming mouse like the or , the Haste will make your current mouse feel like you're pushing around a brick.

Priced at $50, the mouse uses a honeycomb hex body to keep the weight down but it still feels sturdy and not cheaply made. With the body so open, your hand stays cooler but you might be worried about dirt and debris getting in there. Mitigating that worry, HyperX used dustproof TTC golden micro switches with a life span of 60 million clicks.

The mouse glides effortlessly on 100% PTFE skates (a replacement set is included) and, paired with a shoelace-style wire that's lightweight and bends easily, it comes close to feeling like a wireless mouse. Its Pixart 3335 sensor has a native dots per inch of up to 16,000 dpi; a button on top lets you quickly move through four presets -- 400, 800, 1,600 and 3,200 dpi. The presets can be adjusted with HyperX's Ngenuity software, as can its six buttons and the RGB lighting in the wheel.

Josh Goldman/CNET

It has an ambidextrous design that I found comfortable for both palm and claw grips. The weight is great if you use a fingertip grip, too. Plus, HyperX includes precut soft grip tape for the sides and left and right mouse buttons that you can slap on to make it easier to keep a hold on it.