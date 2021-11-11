Hurry, you only have 10 days to roll back to Windows 10 from Windows 11

Microsoft/Screenshot by CNET

Microsoft's latest OS, Windows 11, started its gradual rollout to compatible devices last month. (Note that it won't be available to everyone until 2022, but there is a way to skip the wait.) The OS has some new handy features and upgrades compared to Windows 10, but if you're unsure about upgrading you don't need to install Windows 11 right away. You actually have until 2025 to make your decision, that's when Microsoft says it'll end support for Windows 10.

If you make the leap and download Windows 11 -- and then regret it -- there's an easy way out. That is, as long as you act quickly. You'll be able to revert your system back to Windows 10 within a 10-day window (no pun intended) after downloading and installing Windows 11. All the information stored on your computer will automatically repopulate on Windows 10, so you won't have to worry about any files or (most) apps disappearing.

How to roll back from Windows 11 to Windows 10

Here's how to do it: Start menu > Settings > Windows Update > Advanced options > Recovery > Previous version of Windows (you may see "Go back" instead). That's it!

Once 10 days have passed, you can still go back to Windows 10, but it'll be a little trickier: You'll need to back up your data and perform what Microsoft calls a "clean install" of Windows 10 on your PC. Or, if you're smart, you will have backed up your system before installing Windows 11 in the first place and can restore from that.

Should you choose, you can stick with Windows 10 for four more years until Microsoft stops supporting it in October 2025. If the 10-day countdown sounds new, that's because Windows 10 initially launched with a 30-day window for easy rollbacks.