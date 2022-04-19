HP Rumored to be Working on 17-Inch Foldable Laptop

Josh Goldman/CNET

HP is rumored to be working on a 17-inch laptop with a foldable screen.

The PC maker's foldable laptop will feature a 4K resolution display with a foldable OLED panel manufactured by LG Display, according to a report Monday by South Korean publication The Elec. It'll reportedly be covered by a transparent polyimide film supplied by SK IE Technology.

Production of the displays is expected to begin in the coming months, with the actual device rumored to debut late this year, or early next year -- perhaps at CES.

The folding screen reportedly measures 17 inches unfolded and 11 inches when folded.

HP declined to comment.