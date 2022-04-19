Public Transit Mask Mandate You Missed the Tax Deadline: What to Do Verizon Named Fastest Broadband Provider PS5 Restock Tracker Natalie Portman is the New Thor Doctor 'Holoported' to Space Station
HP Rumored to be Working on 17-Inch Foldable Laptop

The device reportedly could debut late this year or early next year.

Attila Tomaschek
Attila Tomaschek
HP Spectre x360 16

HP is looking to go beyond the traditional notebook to foldable screens.

 Josh Goldman/CNET

HP is rumored to be working on a 17-inch laptop with a foldable screen.

The PC maker's foldable laptop will feature a 4K resolution display with a foldable OLED panel manufactured by LG Display, according to a report Monday by South Korean publication The Elec. It'll reportedly be covered by a transparent polyimide film supplied by SK IE Technology. 

Production of the displays is expected to begin in the coming months, with the actual device rumored to debut late this year, or early next year -- perhaps at CES

The folding screen reportedly measures 17 inches unfolded and 11 inches when folded.

HP declined to comment.

