HP Labor Day sale: Big discounts on laptops, desktops, monitors and more

Celebrate not working on a Monday by cashing in on HP's Labor Day sale. The sale runs until Saturday, Sept. 11, and features discounts on laptops, desktops, monitors and more. We've rounded up the best deals available right now, and we'll update this story as new deals emerge and others sell out. And keep an eye on for all of its Labor Day deals, some of which are flash sales that last only a few hours.

Best HP laptop deals right now

HP This compact and stylish 13-inch laptop features a modern, 11th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU and an ample 16GB of RAM. Along with the 11th-gen Intel CPU comes Iris Xe graphics, which are a step ahead of previous-gen integrated graphics. You get 512GB of solid-state storage, which is double what's usually on offer for laptops at this price. The 13.3-inch display is full-HD (1,920x1,080-pixel) resolution.

Sarah Tew/CNET HP's premium two-in-one convertible boasts a sleek, all-metal enclosure and a display that can rotate 360 degrees into tablet mode. This model features a 15.6-inch touchscreen powered by an 11th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and Iris Xe graphics.

Sarah Tew/CNET Looking for a roomy, all-purpose laptop for your home? You won't want to commute too regularly with this 17.3-inch model, but it provides a large display for multitasking and movies. It supplies an 11th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and Iris Xe graphics. You also get a 512GB SSD along with 32GB of speedy Optane memory.

HP Creative types and students who might want to play a game or two after their homework is done will like this 15.6-inch Envy model that features an 11th-gen Core i7 CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics. The RTX 3050 is the budget model in Nvidia's current GPU lineup that should provide solid 1080p gaming performance as long as you keep quality settings in check.

Best HP desktop deals right now

HP A current AMD CPU and tons of storage space are the highlights of this discounted desktop. It features the six-core Ryzen 5 5600G CPU, 16GB of RAM and a pair of storage drives: a huge 2TB hard drive and a speedy 256GB SSD. You also get a DVD writer and card reader if you still store stuff on physical disks, and there's room for expansion with two M.2 slots and one PCIe x16 slot.

HP This stylish and space-saving all-in-one PC features a 23.8-inch, full-HD touchscreen powered by an AMD Ryzen 3 3500U CPU and 16GB of RAM. The processor is budget-level but the ample RAM should allow the system to power through basic tasks and handle a bit of multitasking. It offers plenty of storage with a 1TB hard drive and a 256GB SSD.

Best HP monitor deals right now