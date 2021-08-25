How to preorder the Xbox Series X Halo Infinite limited-edition console

During Gamescom 2021, Microsoft unveiled a new limited-edition Xbox Series X bundle with a striking Halo Infinite design and matching controller, costing $550 USD. Preorders for the new Halo Infinite Xbox Series X bundle are starting to go live at the and . In addition, a Walmart spokesperson confirmed to CNET that it will have a drop at 5:30 p.m. PT (8:30 p.m. ET) tonight, and the listing will be live at the below link soon. You'll want to be ready on the listing at that time, as stock is bound to sell out extremely fast.

In addition to the Xbox Series X Halo Infinite limited-edition console, Microsoft announced a . This gamepad has a different design from the one in the console bundle; instead, it's green with a Master Chief-themed design and orange D-pad.

It's been a busy day for console restocks, particularly at Walmart. The retailer restocked both the PS5 and Xbox Series X once earlier today, and it plans to have another drop for both consoles tonight at 6 p.m. PT (9 p.m. ET) -- that's 30 minutes after the Halo Infinite bundle drop. So if you miss out on your chance to snag to snag the Halo limited-edition Xbox Series X, you can try again for the standard-edition console afterward, if you'd like.

This story is developing.