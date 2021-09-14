How to preorder the new iPad and iPad Mini

Four new iPhone 13 models? Check. New Apple Watch Series 7? Check. And rounding out the new products unveiled today were two new iPads as well. The baseline iPad got some new features under the hood, and the long-neglected iPad Mini got a full makeover, with a 5G option to boot. Both new iPads are available for preorder now for delivery (and in-store availability) on Friday, September 24.
Here's everything you need to know about preordering the new iPads.
The 2021 baseline iPad appears to be have the same body as its 2020 predecessor, with small tweaks under the hood. The big upgrades are an A13 Bionic chip (the same basic one found in the 2019 iPhone 11) and the addition of Center Stage for its 12-megapixel front camera. That feature automatically tracks your movement while on video calls, so you stay in the frame. Even better, the iPad retains its $329 starting price ($299 with education discount), but with 64GB to start -- double the storage that the 2020 iPad owners got at the same price.
Other key specs:
- 20% faster than previous model
- LTE wireless available
- Retains standard Touch ID button and Lightning port
- Compatible with 1st-gen Apple Pencil
- Available in Space Gray and Silver
- Includes 20W USB-C power adapter
The new iPad Mini is a complete overhaul of Apple's smallest iPad, which was last updated in March 2019. The new model takes its design cues from the iPad Air and Pro models, with flat sides and an all-screen design housing its 8.3-inch display, the largest ever for a Mini. Touch ID is now integrated into the top power button for easy authentication. As with the baseline iPad, this model includes the Center Stage feature on its front camera.
Key specs:
- Powered by latest A15 Bionic chip (same as iPhone 13)
- Compatible with 2nd-generation Apple Pencil
- Available in Pink, Starlight, Purple and Space Gray colors
- 5G option (adds $150 to price)
- Starts at 64GB
- USB-C instead of Lightning
- Includes 20W USB-C power adapter