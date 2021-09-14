How to preorder the new iPad and iPad Mini

Apple Event

Four new iPhone 13 models? Check. New Apple Watch Series 7? Check. And rounding out the new products unveiled today were two new iPads as well. The baseline iPad got some new features under the hood, and the long-neglected iPad Mini got a full makeover, with a 5G option to boot. Both new iPads are available for preorder now for delivery (and in-store availability) on Friday, September 24.

Here's everything you need to know about preordering the new iPads.

Screenshot by Sarah Tew/CNET The 2021 baseline iPad appears to be have the same body as its 2020 predecessor, with small tweaks under the hood. The big upgrades are an A13 Bionic chip (the same basic one found in the 2019 iPhone 11) and the addition of Center Stage for its 12-megapixel front camera. That feature automatically tracks your movement while on video calls, so you stay in the frame. Even better, the iPad retains its $329 starting price ($299 with education discount), but with 64GB to start -- double the storage that the 2020 iPad owners got at the same price. Other key specs: 20% faster than previous model

LTE wireless available

Retains standard Touch ID button and Lightning port

Compatible with 1st-gen Apple Pencil

Available in Space Gray and Silver

Includes 20W USB-C power adapter