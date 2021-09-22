How to preorder new Microsoft Surface tech: Surface Pro 8, Surface Laptop Studio and more

Microsoft unveiled its latest Surface PCs to the world today, delivering a nearly total revamp of the line. including the Surface Pro 8, the Surface Pro X, the Surface Duo 2 dual-screen phone and the all-new Surface Laptop Studio. The latter product has an impressive hinged screen that resembles Apple's Magic Keyboard for iPad. All of these new products are available for preorder now, and shipping October 5.

Here's everything you need to know about Microsoft's new Surface Pro products.

screenshot/Microsoft This version of the Surface Pro has the same look and feel as the previous models, but with updated specs. The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 has: 13-inch, 2,880x1,920-resolution

A refresh rate up to 120Hz

An 11th-gen Intel Core i5 or i7 processor

Up to 32GB of memory and 512GB or 1TB SSD (Wi-Fi version)

Removable 128GB or 256GB SSD (Wi-Fi or LTE models)

Two Thunderbolt 4 ports

5-megapixel front-facing camera with 1080p video and a 10-megapixel rear camera, up to 4K resolution video

screenshot/Microsoft The new Microsoft Surface laptop changed its name and is thinner than ever before. With its hinged display, it can move about in different angles -- including entirely flat. The Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio features: A pressure-sensitive tablet (similar to the Surface Studio 2 or iPad Pro with Magic Keyboard)



A 14-inch screen and lower pixel density

Refresh rate up to 120Hz for gaming



4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity



Haptics touchpad



H35 Intel Core i5-11300H or i7-11370H processors



Microsoft's new Surface Go 3 is a minor update to the previous models, while keeping the device the same as before. The Surface Go 3 has a few new features including: 10.5-inch 1920x1280-pixel multitouch PixelSense display

5-megapixel front-facing camera and an 8-megapixel rear camera with autofocus.

Intel UHD Graphics 615

64GB eMMC or 128GB SSD storage.

4GB or 8GB of memory

USB-C port, microSD card slot, Surface Connect port and a headphone jack

802.11ax wireless with optional LTE

screenshot/Microsoft The Microsoft Surface Duo 2 follows up on Microsoft's ambitious but flawed first-gen dual-screen Android phone. The new key specs: 5G support, NFC and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 5G processor.

A triple-lens camera with 12-megapixel wide, 12-megapixel telephoto and 16-megapixel ultrawide lenses.