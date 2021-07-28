How to get a free silicone cover for your Oculus Quest 2

Scott Stein/CNET

Facebook is pausing sales of the Oculus Quest 2, the company announced Tuesday, citing an issue with the VR headset that's been getting under some users' skin. Actually, right on top of their skin.

An internal investigation found that the headset's foam faceplate has caused several cases of contact dermatitis, a type of rash that can flare up when your skin touches certain materials. (We've seen a few gruesome photos circulating online that allegedly depict some of these cases. But we'll leave that Google Images search to you.)

Read more: Oculus Quest 2 review: Facebook's $299 VR headset is one of my favorite game consoles

If you already own an Oculus Quest 2 -- and if you don't want your virtual reality experience hampered by an itchy rash in your real reality -- you can order a free silicone cover from Facebook that will block the foam from making contact with your skin. Here's what you need to do.

Hit this link, which will take you to Oculus' message about the recall. Scroll down until you see the blue button that says, "Go to my devices." Sign in with your Facebook profile or Oculus account. Your Oculus Quest 2 should appear under the "My Devices" section. Hit the button that says, "Request silicone facial interface cover." Enter your shipping address.

As for the future of the Quest 2, the headset will return to the market on Aug. 24, and the $299 model will now offer 128GB of internal storage instead of just 64GB. Plus, with the silicone faceplate cover also included in the updated headset's box, you'll hopefully get to explore Oculus' VR worlds rash-free.