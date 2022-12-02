Gifts for $25 or Less Spotify Wrapped Neuralink Brain Chip Black Hole Burps Light of 1,000 Trillion Suns Stamp Price Increase Streaming Services to Cancel Melatonin Rival Monkeypox Renamed
How to Design Holiday Cards Using an iPad

You can use Keynote to build animated greeting card GIFs for the holidays.

Justin Eastzer

Apple's Keynote app can be used for more than just making presentations. It's also a great way to design your own animated holiday greeting cards directly from your iPad. All you have to do is create a single slide, decorate it with your desired holiday imagery and export it when you're finished. 

Keynote is a free app on iPad. Designing a card is simple once you familiarize yourself with the app. You can easily add pictures from your photo library and customize your "greeting card" with animations and text. The Apple Pencil is especially helpful for manipulating images and adding drawings to your card. 

Once you're finished, you can export the Keynote slide as a video clip, static image, or an animated looping GIF  that can be sent to friends or family. Watch the video at the top of this article to see how to create a greeting card in Keynote, add images and apply animations. 