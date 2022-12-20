How to Claim Money From Apple's $50 Million MacBook Keyboard Settlement

Did you buy a MacBook that had keyboard issues? If so, you might be eligible for part of a $50 million settlement Apple has agreed to in response to allegations it hid a known keyboard design flaw from customers.

Apple agreed to the multimillion-dollar payout in July, and a California court granted preliminary approval on Nov. 28.



MacBook Pro owners have started to receive emails and postcards notifying them they are eligible for payment, and the settlement website began accepting claims on Dec. 12.

Below, find out more about the MacBook settlement, including who qualifies for money, how much you could get from Apple and how to submit a claim.

What is Apple accused of in the class action suit?

Apple introduced its "butterfly" keyboard design in 2015 in its 12-inch MacBook. The keys were attached with a wing-like hinge, as opposed to traditional keyboards, which use two pieces of plastic that, when pressed, cross each other and close like a pair of scissors.

At the time, the tech giant said the butterfly design was 40% slimmer, meaning its laptops could be too. But customers complained about the propensity for the keys to be sticky and miss or repeat typed characters.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple launched a repair program that covered MacBook, MacBook Pro and MacBook Air laptops in 2018. But it only replaced old butterfly keyboards with new ones.

Finally, in 2019, Apple phased out the butterfly design and introduced a redesigned Magic Keyboard that once more relied on a scissor-switch mechanism.

The butterfly design "had some things it did really well," then-Apple marketing director Phil Schiller told CNET that year. "It felt more firm and flat under your finger -- some people really like that, but other people weren't really happy with that."



Schiller also acknowledged there were "quality issues we had to work on."

In a class action lawsuit filed in California in 2018, a group of plaintiffs claimed Apple knew about the quality issues and "fraudulently concealed" them from customers.



As a result, they claimed, laptops were knowingly equipped with keyboards that could result in "characters repeating unexpectedly; letters or characters not appearing; and/or the keys feeling 'sticky' or not responding in a consistent manner," according to the settlement website.



Apple didn't respond to a request for comment, but in filings, it denied any wrongdoing.

Who is eligible for a payment from Apple?

If you bought a MacBook between 2015 and 2019 and had to replace the keyboard or individual keys, you are eligible for compensation.



If you're not sure if your model is covered, you can check here.

How much money could I get from the MacBook keyboard settlement?

The amount of the individual payout depends on how many repairs you had to have on your MacBook.



Consumers who had to swap out multiple keyboards within four years of purchase are considered Group 1 Settlement Class Members. They are eligible for an estimated payment of between $300 and $395 and should be receiving an email this month.

You can still qualify for Group 1 so long as you require two or more topcase replacements before Nov. 28, 2024. (The topcase houses the keyboard and other components.)



If you believe you're part of Group 1 but didn't receive a notification, you can call the claims administrator at 855-579-1311. (You can also fill out a change of address form, if needed.)

If you had to replace the keyboard once, you're considered part of the Group 2 Settlement Class and could receive as much as $125. You'll need to submit a claim form, though.



And if you only had to replace individual keycaps, you're eligible for up to $50. (You'll also have to submit a claim form.)

How do I file a claim in the Apple butterfly-keyboard settlement?

You can submit a claim on the settlement website or mail a completed form to:

re: MacBook Keyboard Litigation Settlement

c/o JND Legal Administration

PO Box 91341

Seattle, WA 98111

For all class members, if Apple doesn't have a record of your repair or purchase, you'll have to provide proof of purchase or repair.

The deadline to file a claim is 11:59 p.m. PT on March 6, 2023. If you want to object to the settlement -- or exclude yourself and retain the right to separate litigation -- the deadline to notify the court is Feb. 10, 2023.

When will I get my money?

A final approval hearing is scheduled for March 16, 2023. Any payments would go out after that, but the process could be delayed by appeals.