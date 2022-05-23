Take to the Skies With $50 Off This Great Beginner Drone From Holy Stone

There's a growing number of drone hobbyists and an expanding market to match it, but some models stretch into hundreds, or even thousands, of dollars. If you're a newbie who wants to dip your toes into the world of drone piloting, Amazon has a deal that'll help you get started for less.

The Holy Stone HS110D RC drone is great for beginners, and right now it's going for $59 when you clip the on-page coupon. At a regular price of $109 directly from Holy Stone, this is an impressive discount of $50.

When it comes to your first drone, you don't want to drop loads of cash on one you might end up inadvertently crashing, but you also don't want one that's so cheap it barely works, either. This Holy Stone is a great balance between the two, and has tons of great features to help first-timers get the hang of piloting. It has a built-in altitude control feature for an easy, stable flight, and you can pilot it using either the remote controller or by drawing the trajectory you want it to follow on the companion app.

The 1080p camera has a wide 120-degree field of view, streams live HD video right to your phone, and even lets you take photos or record video using simple hand gestures (i.e., "paper" to start recording, "scissors" to take a picture). It's also equipped with propeller guards to protect the drone and people in case you accidentally bump into anything or anyone. It comes with two batteries for up to 20 minutes of flight, as well as extra propellers, landing feet and motor gears.