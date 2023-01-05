Here Are the Best Laptops CES 2023 Has to Offer

If you want a glimpse of what to expect for the coming year (or years) in laptop components, designs and features, CES is that crystal ball. From dual-screen devices to 18-inch gaming behemoths, this year's show has us excited for what's coming next.

Intel, AMD and Nvidia make their big mobile chip announcements at CES and this year was no different. And once those announcements are made, the PC makers follow with the laptops that those processors will be featured in. Most new models with Intel's 13th-gen Core or AMD's Ryzen 7000 series CPUs and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 40 series or AMD's Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs won't be available until spring at the earliest.

Also, while the internal components are big news, the biggest trend in laptops has to do with display technology -- whether it's the rapidly increasing number of OLED laptops with their brilliant colors, amazing contrast and high brightness or larger 18-inch gaming laptops or faster and faster refresh rates for smoother graphics and video, even on non-gaming laptops. Asus even launched the first laptop with a glasses-free 3D display.

Whether you care most about gaming or content creation or just getting work done, CES 2023 had something for everyone.

Josh Goldman/CNET ProArt Studiobook 16 3D OLED/Vivobook Pro 16X 3D OLED Most of Asus' CES laptop announcements featured one key ingredient: an OLED display. That includes the upcoming release of the world's first 3D OLED. The 3D is generated via a layer of lenticular lenses bonded to the panel -- to refract the emitted light to different eyes. That means you get 3D without the glasses. It's designed to work with all common 3D formats, though the experience may vary depending on the content. And yes, it can be used for gaming, too. Read more about the Asus ProArt Studiobook 16 3D OLED.

Now playing: Watch this: Asus' CES Laptop Lineup Brings 3D Screens and Retackles...

Josh Goldman/CNET Lenovo Yoga Book 9i Laptop designs at their core are two things: a keyboard and a display. The Yoga Book 9i scraps the former in favor of a second helping of the latter. Having two 13-inch OLED displays means you expand your screen space without increasing your mobile footprint. With the help of a folding stand, a Bluetooth keyboard, an active (all included) and some clever software, you can use the Yoga Book like a regular 13-inch laptop on your laptop or expand your workspace in a blink. Is this the future of laptops? Probably not, but it's definitely cool. Read more about the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i.

Now playing: Watch this: Lenovo Goes All-In on OLED and E Ink Laptops and Tablets...

LG LG Gram Style LG's Gram laptop line hasn't changed drastically over the years. The designs are pretty buttoned down but they are extraordinarily light. For 2023, LG is mixing things up and actually moving design forward with its Gram Style. Instead of basic black or gray, LG gave the Style -- which will come in 14- and 16-inch sizes -- a glass-covered iridescent treatment. Also, LG did away with a traditional trackpad and instead put a haptics touchpad in the area below the keyboard. But unlike other haptic touchpads like those on MacBooks, there's no artificial outline for the touch area, it's just flat metal all the way across. So how do you find it? When you go to use the touchpad, the left and right boundaries light up. Read more about the Gram Style.

Acer Acer Predator Helios 18 Alienware, Razer, Asus and Acer all announced new 18-inch gaming laptops. They'll all be available with the latest 13th-gen Intel Core processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 series graphics, but the Acer stood out from the early pack for its enhanced cooling, beautiful big displays and a whole lot of lights. Along with the latest Intel and Nvidia options, they'll support up to 32GB of DDR5-4800 RAM and up to 2TB in PCIe Gen4 NVMe solid-state drives in RAID 0. The Helios 18 will come with three 2,560x1,600-pixel display options with a 165Hz or 240Hz refresh rate or a Mini LED panel with a 250Hz refresh rate, 100% P3 color gamut and a peak brightness over 1,000 nits. There'll also be an entry-level 1,920x1,200-pixel display at 165Hz. Read more about the Acer Predator Helios 18.

Read more: Best Gaming Laptops at CES, From Performance Beasts to Budget Gems

Josh Goldman/CNET Alienware x14 While Alienware will also have an impressive 18-inch laptop, the m18, the standout from its announcements is the sleek little Alienware x14. The company has updated its product ID again, called Legend, flattening the back to make it more comfortable to carry, as well as giving it an updated nose so it's easier to open. It has a new foot design to allow for better cooling and greater comfort when used on your lap. The x14 has a taller 16:10 display, Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision support, a full-HD webcam and a thermal material on the CPU and GPU for optimized heat dissipation. But overall, it just looks amazing -- right down to its RGB touchpad. Read more about the Alienware x14.