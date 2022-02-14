Acer's Popular Chromebook 311 Drops to $109 at Best Buy Today Only (Save $140)

Acer

What makes good laptop really depends on what you need it for. While it's true that Chromebooks aren't the most powerful laptops on the market, they're lightweight, durable and, most importantly, affordable. If you're looking for a solid budget laptop, this Acer Chromebook 311 is a decent value at its usual price of $249, but right now at Best Buy you can pick it up at a steal for only $109. That's a total discount of 56%, but the deal is good for today only.

If all you really a laptop for is perusing the web and taking care of some light online work, this Acer 311 is a great choice. It boasts aa 4GB RAM, 32GB of total storage and operates using Google's Chrome OS, which is great for keeping your calendar, inbox and documents synced. It's super portable too, with a thickness of 0.74 inches and weighing only 2.2 pounds. Plus, with a battery life of up to 15 hours, it's great for getting some serious work done while you're on the road.

This Chromebook has an Auto Update Expiration (AUE) of June 2028, meaning it will continue to receive updates and be supported until at least that date.